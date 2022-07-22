Old town Baramulla residents demand immediate repair of road

The locals here said that the road condition has worsened since last several months and deep potholes which are getting wider with each passing day is giving tough time to daily commuters besides causing damage to vehicles passing on the particular road stretch.

“The deep and wide potholes are posing threat to human lives,” said Bilal Ahmad a residents of Drangbal Baramulla. “The pedestrians feel unsafe while passing on the road as drivers move their vehicle in zigzag fashion which can cause accident,” added Bilal.