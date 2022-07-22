Old town Baramulla residents demand immediate repair of road

Baramulla, July 22 : The residents of Tawheed Gunj and Drangbal in Baramulla town have expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of the road. The annoyed residents have also shown their displeasure over authorities failure to clear the drain which has been causing immense hardship to the local residents.
The locals here said that the road condition has worsened since last several months and deep potholes which are getting wider with each passing day is giving tough time to daily commuters besides causing damage to vehicles passing on the particular road stretch.
“The deep and wide potholes are posing threat to human lives,” said Bilal Ahmad a residents of Drangbal Baramulla. “The pedestrians feel unsafe while passing on the road as drivers move their vehicle in zigzag fashion which can cause accident,” added Bilal.
The road stretch at Tawheed Gunj Baramulla is extremely important as it connects Drangbal area with the civil line area besides a Gurdwara is located along the road stretch to which thousands of devotees are visiting each day.
Aghast over the deteriorating condition of the road, the devotees have urged the administration to initiate immediate repair of the road.
“Despite complaining about the bad condition of the road, the authorities are unmoved,” said Balbir Singh, a devotee. “Thousands of people are visiting Gurdwara each week, but the bad condition of the road is giving them tough time while travelling on this road stretch,” added Balbir. Besides, deteriorating condition of the road, the locals have also urged the municipal council authorities to clear the drain which has been clogged since last several months.
“The chocked drain is causing pungent smell in the area,” claimed Ghulam Rasool Bhat of Tawheed Gunj Baramulla. “We are unable to sit in the room because of the bad smell. Whenever a guests visit our house we feel embarrassed,” added Bhat.