Omar Abdullah accuses Ladakh administration of ‘biased agenda’

Omar was speaking to the media on Friday after the Ladakh administration issued a fresh notification for the Ladakh autonomous hill development council (LAHDC) election allotting plough symbol to the NC.

The fresh notification was issued after the Supreme Court struck down the earlier LAHDC election notification which had denied NC its traditional plough symbol for these elections.

“It is unfortunate that we had to wait for what was our right as a political party, election guidelines are very clear about the allocation of symbols. Clearly, the administration in Ladakh had a very biased agenda”, Omar said.