Omar Abdullah asks party functionaries to intensify public outreach

The meeting was marked by threadbare discussion on challenges faced by the party and the future course of action. The members also gave a detailed appraisal of the underway political activities in their respective constituencies. Among other issues, the members also raised various other issues of public importance as well.

Omar Abdullah reiterated that the party has and will always work towards protecting and cherishing the political legacy of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah. “Being the owners of that illuminating legacy, our party functionaries, workers and grass root level cadre has a greater responsibility in shouldering the worries of people and airing their issues at appropriate forums,” he said.