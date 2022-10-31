Omar Abdullah begins  Kargil tour

Addressing the workers at Drass, Omar said that the political boundaries which were drawn by New Delhi between Kargil and the rest of Jammu and Kashmir are devoid of people's mandate and will not stop them from speaking up for the region. He said the boundaries that have been forced on people have failed to divide them.

He also said that the party's MPs have been raising the issues concerning the people in Kargil, and Drass in the Parliament, despite them not representing the regions.