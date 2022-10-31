Omar Abdullah begins  Kargil tour

Srinagar, Oct 31: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday was accorded a warm welcome in Drass on Monday, a press release said.
Earlier, he left Srinagar early morning on a two day tour to Kargil.
Party Vice President arrived at Drass to a very rousing welcome by the party's local unit functionaries. Among others Party's Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Senior leader Qamar Ali Akhoon, Haji Hanifa Jan, Deputy Political Secretary to VP Mudassar Shahmiri were also accompanying the vice President on his Kargil tour.
Addressing the workers at Drass, Omar said that the political boundaries which were drawn by New Delhi between Kargil and the rest of Jammu and Kashmir are devoid of people's mandate and will not stop them from speaking up for the region. He said the boundaries that have been forced on people have failed to divide them.
He also said that the party's MPs have been raising the issues concerning the people in Kargil, and Drass in the Parliament, despite them not representing the regions.
Felicitating the newly appointed party Block Presidents of Upper and Lower Drass Blocks of Drass, Omar said, “I hope the newly appointed block Presidents will work with unity to face the challenges ahead. I appreciate my local colleagues, workers and delegates for the warm welcome they accorded me with,” he said.