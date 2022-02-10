Omar Abdullah chairs NC's meet on Delimitation Commission’s draft proposals

Srinagar, Feb 10: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah Thursday presided over a virtual meeting of the party’s constituency incharges to discuss the implications of the delimitation commission’s second draft working papers and subsequently provide feedback to party MPs for the response that has to be submitted to the Delimitation Commission.
A statement of NC issued here said that during the meeting, Abdullah had real-time interaction with the party constituency incharges, provincial and zonal presidents.
During the meeting, the implications of the Delimitation Commission second draft report and the prevailing political climate were debated upon by the functionaries.
Among others, NC Provincial President Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leaders Abdul Rahim Rather, Mubarak Gul, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Sakina Itoo, Ghulam Ahmed Shah, Shameema Firdous, Hasnain Masoodi, Irfan Ahmed Shah, Ali Muhammad Dar, Javed Dar, Nazir Ahmed Khan Gurezi, DBashir Ahmed Veeri, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Muhammad Khalil Bandh, Peer Afaq, Sajad Shafi, Ghulam Mohuiddin Mir, Abdul Majeed Larmi, Altaf Ahmad Wani, Abdul Ahad Dar, Tanvir Sadiq, Imran Nabi Dar, Salman Ali Sagar, Syed Tauqeer, Ahsan Pardesi, Peer Muhammad Hussain, Riyaz Khan, Farooq Shah, Reyaz Bedar, Saifudin Bhat, and Muhammad Shafi participated in the real-time virtual interaction.
During the six-hour long real-time interaction, the constituency incharges of Kashmir province shared their appraisement with regards the delimitation draft working paper with Abdullah.
Interacting with the NC’s incharge constituencies and other functionaries, Abdullah encouraged everyone attending the meet to step up direct contact with people as well as keeping a close tab on the evolving political situation in their respective constituencies.