Omar Abdullah criticises authorities

Srinagar: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah Sunday criticised the Jammu and Kashmir administration over Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's comments on Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's "house arrest", claiming the LG says one thing and the police does something entirely different.
Omar's remarks came after journalists were not allowed to meet the Mirwaiz at his Nigeen residence here on Saturday, a day after Sinha had said the religious-separatist leader was not under house arrest.
"The LG says one thing & the police does something entirely different," Omar wrote on Twitter, reacting to the reports of journalists prevented from meeting or interviewing the Mirwaiz.