Omar Abdullah meets number of public, individual delegations

Srinagar, Apr 4: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday met scores of delegations from Kashmir province here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.
The visiting delegations were people from all walks of life. Those who called on the Vice President during the breadth of the day include senior leader Mubarak Gul, Nazir Ahmed Khan Gurezi, Shameema Firdous, Er. Sabiya Qadri, Salman Ali Sagar, Syed Salam Shah, Dr. Muhammad Shafi Uri, Pir Afaq Ahmed, Shabir Ahmed Kullay, Nisar Ahmed Nisar and JS Azad. Among others who were present on the occasion include Chief Spokesperson, and Political advisor to VP Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Social Media- In Charge Sarah Hayat Shah, Deputy Political Secretary to VP Mudassir Shahmiri,
The party functionaries had wide ranging discussion with the vice president on various issues concerning the party and the people in general. The visiting delegation members apprised the Vice President about the prevailing political situation in their respective constituencies.
Later in the day scores of individuals, political delegations also called on the party vice president. The delegations drew a grim picture of power scenario, development works, public utility services, horticulture sector in their respective areas, saying that the entire South Kashmir districts have been rescinded from the development radar of the incumbent.