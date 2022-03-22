Omar Abdullah meets scores of individual, public delegations

According to a press note, Interacting with the visiting individuals and public delegations who had come from across Kashmir division, Omar Abdullah was all ears to the concerns raised by the visiting delegation with regards to paucity of basic public utility services, infrastructure deficit and soaring unemployment. The visiting delegations apprised the vice president about various issues concerning their areas. He assured each individual and public delegation that the party will take up the issues confronting them at all levels for their speedy redressal.