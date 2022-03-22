Omar Abdullah meets scores of individual, public delegations

Srinagar, Mar 22: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday met scores of people at party headquarters Nawa –e- Subah.
According to a press note, Interacting with the visiting individuals and public delegations who had come from across Kashmir division, Omar Abdullah was all ears to the concerns raised by the visiting delegation with regards to paucity of basic public utility services, infrastructure deficit and soaring unemployment. The visiting delegations apprised the vice president about various issues concerning their areas. He assured each individual and public delegation that the party will take up the issues confronting them at all levels for their speedy redressal.
On the occasion Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Senior leader Nazir Ahmed Khan Gurezi, Sate Women's Wing President Shameema Firdous, Political advisor to Vice President and Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial vice President Ahsan Pardesi, Social Media Incharge Sara Hayat Shah, Provincial Spokesperson Ifra Jan, deputy political secretary to VP Mudassir Shahmiri were also present.