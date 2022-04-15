Omar Abdullah meets scores of individual, women’s wing delegations

He interacted with visiting individuals and public delegations who had come from across the Kashmir division. The visiting delegations apprised the vice president about various issues concerning their areas. Women’s wing delegation led by state president Shameema Firdous, provincial president Er Sabiya Qadri also called on party vice president, a press note said.

On the occasion Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Senior leader Mubarak Gul, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Provincial Secretary Showkat Ahmed Mir, Provincial VP Ahsan Pardesi, Social Media Incharge Sara Hayat Shah, Deputy political secretary to VP Mudassir Shahmiri, Muhammad Khalil Band, Provincial Spokesperson Ifra Jan, Dr. Syed, Qaisar Jalali were also present.