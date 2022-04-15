Omar Abdullah meets scores of individual, women’s wing delegations

Srinagar, Apr 14 : National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday met scores of public delegations including Women’s wing delegation at party headquarters Nawa –e- Subah.
He interacted with visiting individuals and public delegations who had come from across the Kashmir division. The visiting delegations apprised the vice president about various issues concerning their areas. Women’s wing delegation led by state president Shameema Firdous, provincial president Er Sabiya Qadri also called on party vice president, a press note said.
On the occasion Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Senior leader Mubarak Gul, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Provincial Secretary Showkat Ahmed Mir, Provincial VP Ahsan Pardesi, Social Media Incharge Sara Hayat Shah, Deputy political secretary to VP Mudassir Shahmiri, Muhammad Khalil Band, Provincial Spokesperson Ifra Jan, Dr. Syed, Qaisar Jalali were also present.
Meanwhile a worker's delegation comprising of block functionaries from Devsar Qazigund called on the party general secratary Ali Muhammad Sagar here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.