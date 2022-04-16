Omar Abdullah meets scores of public delegations

Srinagar, Apr 16: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday met party leaders, scores of public delegations here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.
The visiting public delegations apprised the Vice President that their respective areas including Srinagar have been suffering from acute shortage of potable water since more than last 10 days.
Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah expressed profound sympathies with Muhammad Ismail of Ladakh on the demise of his brother.
Omar Abdullah visited the residence of the bereaved at Rajbagh Srinagar to sympathise and condole with him on the demise of his brother.