Omar Abdullah offers condolences

Srinagar, Jan 10: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited Dangiwacha, Anantnag to condole with the senior party leader and In Charge Anantnag Peer Muhammad Hussain Soharwardhy on his sister’s demise. Among others Omar’s political advisor Mudassar Shahmiri, Vice President Anantnag District Sheikh Irfan Gulzar, and Social Media Analyst Abid Wani were also present.
Joined by the party functionaries, the party Vice President consoled the bereaved family and offered Fatiha for the departed soul. He prayed for fortitude to the bereaved Soharwardhy, and Andrabi families, particularly Peer Hussain Soharwardhy sahib and Hashim Hussain Sahib to bear the irreparable loss.