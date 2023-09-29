Omar Abdullah offers Friday congregational prayers at Hazratbal shrine

Srinagar, Sep 29 : National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah today offered Friday congregational prayers at Hazratbal shrine in view of the Eid-e-Milad un Nabi (SAW) observance.
According to a press release, the party Vice President joined thousands of other devotees in having a glimpse of the Holy Relic on the occasion. He prayed for lasting peace, prosperity and amity in J&K, Ladakh.
Party's Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani and his Political Advisor Mudassar Shahmiri accompanied him on the visit.
Later in his brief interaction with the local press, he lamented the administration for pre-poning the Eid e- Milad holiday by one day. “It shows how insensitive this LG administration is. Would they prepone the holiday in case of Diwali celebrations this year? The reason why it is happening in J&K only is because they do not respect the sentiments of the majority population. Such happenings are very unfortunate, I do not understand what makes them take such decisions. When our Spokesperson highlighted the issue, the video byte was removed from the individual handles of news portals reportedly under pressure from the government. Rather than correcting their mistakes, they are silencing the voices critical of their insensitivity towards our people,” he said.