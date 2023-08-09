Omar Abdullah to NC workers | ‘Enhance public outreach’

He said, “In view of the upcoming ULB and Panchayat elections, it is essential for you to stay proactive in preparing people for participation in the democratic process. NC is ready for every election be it Panchayat, ULB, BDC and assembly elections. Our party is key to the revival and restoration of J&K's economy and pride. Our party cadre is prepared for the polls whenever they are held. People across J&K are also bracing for teaching the ruling party a lesson through their vote.”

Later while responding to media queries outside the party headquarters Omar said that the ongoing hearing on Article 370 is a test of the Constitution. “This is not the test of Sher-e-Kashmir decision but the test of the Constitution because the way Kapil Sibal has argued on the petition of NC, and the way Gopal Subaramanium is arguing today, it is obvious that what happened with J-K was unconstitutional and illegal. We want the Constitution and the law to be upheld. It is not further a test than that. It is a test of the strength of the Constitution, that is all," he added.