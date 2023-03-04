Omar Abdullah visits Beerwah, interacts with party workers

Srinagar, Mar 4: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday visited Beerwah, where he interacted with the party's local unit functionaries.
He was accompanied by Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Political Advisor to VP Mudassar Shahmiri, incharge Beerwah Dr Muhammad Shafi. While interacting with party functionaries, Omar took stock of the party activities in the area and impressed upon the local functionaries to highlight the woes of people.
He asked the party workers to work in a coordinated manner to address public issues in the constituency by raising them at all appropriate levels. The party functionaries also apprised Omar Abdullah of the ongoing activities of the party in the constituency. The interaction was also marked by threadbare discussions on organisational issues, and the future course of action to meet the mounting challenges faced by the people in Beerwah and J&K in general.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Saturday sought effective amenities for devotees at major shrines across Jammu and Kashmir following the annual observance of Shab-e-Baraat. As thousands of devotees would offer prayers at the major shrines of Jammu and Kashmir, it is therefore imperative for the government to ensure that they don't have to face any hardship.
He further impressed upon the government to direct various line departments like SMC, PDD, JKP and SRTC to work in sync with each to ensure hassle-free observance of the blessed night.