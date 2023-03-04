Omar Abdullah visits Beerwah, interacts with party workers

He was accompanied by Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Political Advisor to VP Mudassar Shahmiri, incharge Beerwah Dr Muhammad Shafi. While interacting with party functionaries, Omar took stock of the party activities in the area and impressed upon the local functionaries to highlight the woes of people.

He asked the party workers to work in a coordinated manner to address public issues in the constituency by raising them at all appropriate levels. The party functionaries also apprised Omar Abdullah of the ongoing activities of the party in the constituency. The interaction was also marked by threadbare discussions on organisational issues, and the future course of action to meet the mounting challenges faced by the people in Beerwah and J&K in general.