Omar Abdullah visits Sogam to offer condolences with Qaiser Jamsheed

Srinagar, May 6: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday visited Sogam, Lolab to express condolences with party’s Kupwara district president Qaiser Jamsheed Lone on the demise of his father Nazir Lone.
Expressing solidarity with the Lone family, Omar Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved to bear the loss.
Omar was accompanied by senior leaders Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Nazir Gurezi, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Dy Political Secretary to party vice president Mudassir Shahmiri.
Omar Abdullah also participated in the Namaz-e-Janaza prayers of Nasir Aslam Wani’s mother held on Thursday late night at Rajbagh, Srinagar.
Meanwhile, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound grief over the demise of District Kulgam VP Mohammad Yousuf Dar.
In their condolence message, the president and vice president prayed for peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to the bereaved to bear the loss.
Sharing in the grief, party’s District President Kulgam Ab Majeed Bhat Larmi recalled the contribution of Yousuf Sb to the party, saying his demise has created a deep void in the party's local unit. He also said his unflinching dedication and commitment of sahib towards the party will be remembered for all times to come.
Party GS Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, MP Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi, State Secretary Sakina Itoo, GA Shah, Zone President Dr Bashir Veeri, Ab Majeed Larmi, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Block Presidents, Youth NC functionaries have also expressed condolences with the bereaved and prayed for peace to the departed in the highest echelons of Jannat.