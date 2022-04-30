Omar Abdullah wishes Shah Faesal well

Srinagar, Apr 29 : Former Chief minister Omar Abdullah has wished Shah Faesal well for his new responsibility.
“Shah Faesal rejoins the IAS after a brief stint as a politician & a 10 month spell as a prisoner of the government he will now serve. I wish him well in his new/old responsibilities,” Omar tweeted.
Shah Faesal had joined politics in 2019. He is the first UPSC topper from Jammu and Kashmir and will now rejoin the Indian Administrative Service .
He had resigned from the government service in 2018 and founded his own political party J&K People's Movement. A day before, Article 370 was revoked, Shah Faesal was taken into custody on August 4, 2019. After six months of preventive detention, Shah Faesal was slapped with the Public Safety Act in 2020.