Omar flays alleged police profiling of Kashmiri students at K'taka colleges

Srinagar Feb 15: Former J&K Chief Minister and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday flayed the alleged profiling of Kashmiri students by police in Karnataka as claimed by a report.
As per the report by The News Minute police in Karnataka have asked colleges to profile Kashmiri students studying there and share their personal details including phone numbers after the information was "demanded by the Internal Security Division (ISD) of Karnataka police since the beginning of February 2022.
Omar while reacting to the development, took to Twitter calling it a shame.
"What a shame that Kashmiri students are being singled out & profiled by the authorities in Karnataka as though they are foreign nationals, " he wrote.