Omar, Mehbooba hail ISRO for Chandrayaan-3's success

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said on X: "So very pleased for the scientists at @isro. After the setback with #Chandrayaan2 in 2019 they dusted themselves off, wiped off the tears of disappointment & started again determined to succeed. They have taught us that a setback is not a failure, it’s a lesson to learn from. Today India became the 1st nation to land a probe softly on the south side of the moon. Hats off to the “Never Give In” spirit exemplified by @isro. #Chandrayaan3"

PDP president Mehbooba said that it was a proud movement for all of us.

"Heartiest congratulations to @isro for #chandrayaan3’s successful landing on the moon. A proud moment for all of us which wouldn’t have been possible without their sheer perseverance & dedication, " she posted in X.