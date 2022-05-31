Omar, Mehbooba, Sajad condemn female teacher's killing in Kulgam

NC vice president Omar Abdullah while praying for the slain said that the words of condemnation & condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till situation normalises.

“Very sad. This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians. Words of condemnation & condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace,” he said on Twitter.