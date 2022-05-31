Omar, Mehbooba, Sajad condemn female teacher's killing in Kulgam

Srinagar, May 31: The Jammu and Kashmir politicians on Tuesday condemned the killing of a female government teacher from Samba in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
Police said the woman teacher Rajini Bala was shot dead by terrorists in the Gopalpora area of the district. In a tweet, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said: “Despite GOIs fake claims about Kashmir being normal its obvious that targeted civilian killings are on the rise & a deep cause of concern. Condemn this act of cowardice which sadly plays into the vicious anti muslim narrative spun by BJP.”
NC vice president Omar Abdullah while praying for the slain said that the words of condemnation & condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till situation normalises.
“Very sad. This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians. Words of condemnation & condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace,” he said on Twitter.
“Rajni was from Samba District of Jammu province. A government teacher working in Kulgam area of South Kashmir, she lost her life in a despicable targeted attack. My heart goes out to her husband Raj Kumar & the rest of her family. Another home irreparably damaged by violence,” he said in another tweet.
Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone while dubbing the killing as an act of cowardice said: “Cowardice has yet again plummeted to shameless depths. A teacher- an innocent female hailing from Samba has been shot dead in Kulgam. May her soul rest in peace.”