Omar thanks Kerala Governor for ‘confirming Farooq's stand on Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping’

Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, was kidnapped by JKLF terrorists on December 8, 1989.

Omar Abdullah, a former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, tweeted a clip of a recent television interview of Khan, saying, "Kudos to the governor of Kerala."