Omar to NC’s SM team | ‘Maintain decency in virtual spaces’

Srinagar, Aug 7:National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah chaired a meeting of the party’s Media and Communication wing at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha.
Exhorting the party’s social media functionaries to enhance communication with constituents and build awareness around the party’s initiatives, Omar said that the social media has risen to play a significant role in the communications strategies of the party’s policies and programmes.
“We should also use different social media platforms to keep the general public informed and updated about important issues and engage with them at a deeper level. Additionally, social media is an excellent space for campaign messaging,” he said.