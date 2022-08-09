Omar visits refreshment camp

On the occasion he participated in voluntary services at the camp and distributed water and other edibles to mourners. He said that the best tribute to Hazrat Imam Aali Maqam (AS) is to keep his message of social justice alive at all levels. “Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) practiced courage in standing up against evil and never gave up his human virtues for the sake of furthering his cause based on very fundamental principles of humanity, justice, and equality. Imam Hussain (AS) and his revered companions displayed the greatest morals. This unwavering patience of Imam Aali Maqam (AS), his revered companions and associates displayed their desire for honour and dignity,” he said.