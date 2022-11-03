Kashmir

Omar won’t contest elections till J&K's statehood is restored: Farooq Abdullah

'Preparation of constituency heads list was to reach out to people'
JKNC President, Farooq Abdullah (R) flanked by his son and Party's Vice President, Omar Abdullah. [Representational Image] File: Aman Farooq/GK
Srinagar, Nov 03: National Conference(NC) president and member of parliament, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that NC vice president Omar Abdullah would not contest assembly elections till J&K's statehood is restored.

 News agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Farooq Abdullah, while talking to reporters, said the list of constituency heads that has been prepared was to reach out to the people and  strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

On being asked about whether Omar Abdullah would  contest assembly elections, Farooq said Omar has already clarified that he will not contest elections till statehood of J&K is statehood.

He said that PAGD will continue to remain and the list of constituency heads prepared by the party was no indication that NC will contest polls  alone.

On being asked about ST status for Pahari community, Farooq  said that he himself stood for  ST status for  the community.

