Omar won’t contest elections till J&K's statehood is restored: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Nov 03: National Conference(NC) president and member of parliament, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that NC vice president Omar Abdullah would not contest assembly elections till J&K's statehood is restored.

News agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Farooq Abdullah, while talking to reporters, said the list of constituency heads that has been prepared was to reach out to the people and strengthen the party at the grassroots level.