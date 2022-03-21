Omar’s statement on film ‘Kashmir Files’ bewildering: BJP

Sharma in a statement pointed out that the film’s focus are Kashmiri Hindus and it depicts “the hitherto unpublicised real stories of the atrocities committed on them.”

“ Targeted killings of several of their leaders and ordinary people amounted to genocide and this was the reason of their exodus from Kashmir in 1989/90. Kashmiri Hindus are the aboriginal dwellers of the land of Shiva, Parvati and Saraswati. The film has created waves in the country and abroad. It has been appreciated by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for its true depiction of the events,”the BJP leader said.