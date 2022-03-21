Omar’s statement on film ‘Kashmir Files’ bewildering: BJP

Srinagar, Mar 21: BJP spokesman Y V Sharma today described as “odd and bewildering” the recent statement of former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah that the film “The Kashmir Files” is far from the truth. Omar had also said that Muslims and Sikhs too had faced the same gun.
Sharma in a statement pointed out that the film’s focus are Kashmiri Hindus and it depicts “the hitherto unpublicised real stories of the atrocities committed on them.”
“ Targeted killings of several of their leaders and ordinary people amounted to genocide and this was the reason of their exodus from Kashmir in 1989/90. Kashmiri Hindus are the aboriginal dwellers of the land of Shiva, Parvati and Saraswati. The film has created waves in the country and abroad. It has been appreciated by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for its true depiction of the events,”the BJP leader said.
Sharma asked Omar to specify as to which part of the movie was untrue? “ Were the episodes regarding killing of Indian Air Force officers, killing of innocent men women and children in Nadimarg untrue? Were the killings of Tika Lal Taploo or NK Ganjoo untrue? Is it not true that slogans in the movie were raised at that time,”he said