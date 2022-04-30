Omar's utterances proof that PAGD is only for power: PC

In a statement Vakil said the motive of PAGD constituents is to safeguard their interests at the cost of the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “NC and PDP have been befooling people on Autonomy and Self Rule now it is PAGD which was formed to struggle for restoration of Article 370 and 35 A but NC and PDP is using to save the two family rule in J&K,” he said. Vakil asked Omar if PAGD was formed to struggle for restoration of Article 370 and 35A why suddenly it has become alliance for elections.

Vakil reminded Omar Abdullah that his political birth is in the lap of BJP as NC being the first party from J&K to ally with the BJP in lieu of making him the junior foreign minister in the BJP Government and compromised the interests of the people of J&K for their personal interests. He also reminded Omar Abdullah it is his alliance partner Peoples Democratic Party who allowed the BJP to strengthen its base in Jammu and Kashmir and become part of the government for the first time in the history of J&K.