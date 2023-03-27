On 'arbitrary' fee hike, Govt says private schools issuing 'Hukm-e-Tughlag' to parents

As per the circular instructions issued by the Joint director, the private schools have been warned to refrain from giving a unilateral hike in fees and remain careful in future, while going for a revision or hike in fees.

"Parents of students studying in Private Schools of Central and North Kashmir districts are openly coming in Social Media, Print and Electronic Media to express their anger and grievances with regard to overcharging of various fees like Admission fee ,Tuition fee and Bus fees collected by the Private Institutions from the students in Brazen violation of rules and regulations and cannons prescribed by the (FFRC) Fee Fixation Review Committee established by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir UT," the circular reads.

The department has stated that the move has been viewed "very seriously" by the higher authorities and the stakeholders.

“The department has observed that the private school managements have become so arrogant that they withhold the results of the students who don't pay advance fees of the current month which is yet to finish.

"They don't bother or feel it necessary to consult the Parent Body, Working Committee or any official machinery to get the hike of charges examined, discussed, justified, and finally accepted by one and all," the circular reads.

The private schools have been asked to consult the Chief Education Officers or Zonal Education Officers concerned and the Parents Body of that school and move a proposal for any such hike.

"This will streamline the menace of overcharging of fees, exorbitant admission fees as per standard of school. Such fees should be collected as per the facilities provided by school, quality of education, transport facilities, playground," the circular reads.