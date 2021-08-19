Kashmir

On Ashura, LG urges people to uphold principles of dignity and justice

The LG urged the people to follow the path of righteousness, courage and truth.
On Ashura, LG urges people to uphold principles of dignity and justice
LG Manoj Sinha
Mir Imran/GK File
Press Trust of India

Srinagar, Aug 19: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him), has a unifying message of upholding human dignity and justice.

"Remembering martyrs of Karbala on the occasion of Ashoora.The martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) & his companions has a unifying message for all of us to uphold the high principles of human dignity & justice," Sinha wrote on his Twitter handle.

The LG urged the people to follow the path of righteousness, courage and truth.

"On this day, I pray for sustained peace and prosperity in J&K and hope that the occasion would further strengthen the bond of brotherhood among all communities," he added.

LG Manoj Sinha
Imam Hussain(alaihi salam)
Ashura
Karbala
Martyrdom

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com