On-duty cop dies of cardiac arrest in Kokernag

Anantnag: A policeman died of cardiac arrest while he was on duty in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district last Wednesday evening, Police said Thursday.
Police said that Nisar Ahmad Mugloo, a Selection Grade Constable in J&K Police suffered a massive heart attack last evening.
Police said that he was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The deceased was posted as Personal Security Officer of the District Development Council member of Larooo. KNO