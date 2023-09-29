On Milad, religious scholars appeal people to confront drug menace

“Confront the issue of drug addiction which is spoiling our future generation,” the religious scholars said at various programmes organised to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in Baramulla.

The religious scholars while addressing the gatherings urged people to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in letter and spirit.

“The teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) are a solution to the present-day problems. We must spread his message of to everyone,” a religious scholar said.