On Milad, religious scholars appeal people to confront drug menace

Baramulla, Sep 29: On Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), religious scholars in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Friday appealed to the people to confront the drug menace.
“Confront the issue of drug addiction which is spoiling our future generation,” the religious scholars said at various programmes organised to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in Baramulla.
The religious scholars while addressing the gatherings urged people to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in letter and spirit.
“The teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) are a solution to the present-day problems. We must spread his message of to everyone,” a religious scholar said.
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated with zeal and religious fervour across the Baramulla district while a massive procession was also taken out on the occasion.
Hundreds of people participated in the nightlong prayers (Shab) on Thursday night at Dargah-e-Aaliya in Baramulla old town.
On Friday morning, thousands of people thronged the shrine.
Later, a massive procession was taken out from the shrine of Syed Janbaz Wali in Khanpora to the main market of the town in which people were seen reciting Darood Sharief and raising slogans in honour of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Locals and Police in Baramulla also distributed water and sweet drinks among the people at various stalls throughout the town.
Top officials of Police in Baramulla including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure, were seen taking part in the distribution of juices and sweet drinks among the people participating in the procession.
Among the top officials of the Police in Baramulla, who were supervising the entire event in the town included SSP Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure; SP Headquarters Baramulla Divya; and DSP Headquarters Baramulla Altaf Ahmad who visited the Ziyarat Sharief Syed Janbaz Wali where from the procession started.
The active involvement of the civil administration, 46 RR of the Army, 53 Bn CRPF, and Traffic Rural Kashmir resulted in the smooth conduct of the processions.
The processions were conducted in a peaceful and secure environment and several traffic diversions were placed for the hassle-free movement of traffic in Baramulla town.