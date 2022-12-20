Geelani’s Barzulla house among three JeI properties to be sealed in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 20: The district magistrate (DM) Srinagar has ordered sealing of three properties of banned Jamat-e Islami (JeI) including two storied residential structures constructed over 17 Marlas of proprietary land at Barzulla, Srinagar recorded in the name of Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
In the order issued on Dec 19, the DM quoted a communication No. SIA/SN/FIR-17/2019/7738-42 dated 16-12-2022 by State Investigation Agency (SIA) saying that during investigation of case FIR No. 17/2019 u/s 10, 11, 13 UA(P) Act of P/S Batamaloo now being investigated by P/S SIA, three (03) properties have surfaced that are owned by or under possession of banned association Jamat-e-Islami and are located in the jurisdiction of District Srinagar and are to be notified in terms of section 8 UA (P) Act.
One of the property includes land measuring 01 Kanal and 07 Marla at Khushipora Shalateng under survey No. 279 and 280 in the name of Jamat-e-Islami J&K through District President Bashir Ahmad Lone S/o Abdul Samad Lone R/o Harwan, Srinagar vide mutation No. 2949.
Another is land measuring 01 Kanal & 03 Marla at Khushipora Shalateng under survey No. 276 in the name of Jamat-e-Islami J&K through District President Bashir Ahmad Lone S/o Abdul Samad Lone R/o Harwan, Srinagar vide mutation No. 2950.
The third properties is two storied residential structures constructed over Proprietary Land measuring 17 Marla and 199 Sft. Survey No. 1388/307 at Barzulla, Srinagar recorded in the name of Syed Ali Shah Geelani S/o Syed Peer Shah Geelani and Firdous Ahmad Asmi S/o Ghulam Nabi Asmi vide mutation No. 2646.
The DM said that upon obtaining the report from concerned Tehsildar and after perusal of Revenue Record pertaining to the above properties, it was found that these properties are owned by and / are under possession of banned Jamat-e-Islami association through their members.
"AND WHEREAS, on perusal of the records and other connected documents, I, District Magistrate Srinagar, am satisfied that there is sufficient material to notify the above mentioned properties under the said Act, " the order said.
The order asked lead District Manager for information and with the directions to seize all accounts of the proscribed organization whether in the name of members / institutions of affiliated units and furnish compliance report immediately.