Geelani’s Barzulla house among three JeI properties to be sealed in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 20: The district magistrate (DM) Srinagar has ordered sealing of three properties of banned Jamat-e Islami (JeI) including two storied residential structures constructed over 17 Marlas of proprietary land at Barzulla, Srinagar recorded in the name of Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

In the order issued on Dec 19, the DM quoted a communication No. SIA/SN/FIR-17/2019/7738-42 dated 16-12-2022 by State Investigation Agency (SIA) saying that during investigation of case FIR No. 17/2019 u/s 10, 11, 13 UA(P) Act of P/S Batamaloo now being investigated by P/S SIA, three (03) properties have surfaced that are owned by or under possession of banned association Jamat-e-Islami and are located in the jurisdiction of District Srinagar and are to be notified in terms of section 8 UA (P) Act.

One of the property includes land measuring 01 Kanal and 07 Marla at Khushipora Shalateng under survey No. 279 and 280 in the name of Jamat-e-Islami J&K through District President Bashir Ahmad Lone S/o Abdul Samad Lone R/o Harwan, Srinagar vide mutation No. 2949.