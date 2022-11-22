Transporters defer strike after six days in Sopore

Sopore, Nov 22: In a major relief to public, transporters in Sopore town of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district resumed their services after six days deferring their strike till Saturday after administration agreed to redress their demand.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that in view of the strike by the transporters, the earlier order of allowing 'illegal' Sumo vehicles into the Sopore bus stand has been reviewed and a committee has been set up to identify proper mechanism for smooth functioning of transport in the town.
He added that transport services have resumed and are now plying normally from the general bus stand, Sopore.
Confirming the development, chairman All Kashmir Transport Confederation, Mohammad Shafi said they have deferred the strike till Saturday and have resumed transport services after administration agreed to their demand.
"We have been assured that our demand will be fulfilled within 4-5 days. So we have unanimously decided to defer the strike call and resume services till Saturday,” Shafi said.
Shafi, however, said if the administration failed to address or fulfill their promise within a stipulated period of time, they will launch a massive agitation.
Transporters were on an indefinite strike since Tuesday last week, opposing the move of accommodating “illegal sumos” in general bus stand.
Earlier, on Monday, administration in a review meeting to streamline traffic in the town issued a formal order, to accommodate “illegal sumos” in the general bus stand, Sopore.