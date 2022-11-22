Transporters defer strike after six days in Sopore

Sopore, Nov 22: In a major relief to public, transporters in Sopore town of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district resumed their services after six days deferring their strike till Saturday after administration agreed to redress their demand.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that in view of the strike by the transporters, the earlier order of allowing 'illegal' Sumo vehicles into the Sopore bus stand has been reviewed and a committee has been set up to identify proper mechanism for smooth functioning of transport in the town.