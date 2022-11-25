On Uri ‘Zero Line’, a new school building holds promise for better future

What puts a fresh spotlight on the Chautali School on the LOC, which is being re-constructed under a Smridhi Seema Yojana, a component of Border Area Development Plan (BADP), is the number of years since it was devastated by a powerful quake that shook Jammu and Kashmir way back in 2005.

The school, ever since the damage caused to it, would operate from a make-shift arrangement for the last 17 years, until the Baramulla district administration this year took its reconstruction under Seema Samridhi Yojana, a welfare scheme for people residing along the Line of Control.