Onam celebrated at CUK, various cultural activities organised
Ganderbal, Aug 3: Department of Students Welfare (DSW) in collaboration with students of Kerala studying in various departments of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Thursday organised a mega function to celebrate Onam-2023 at Tulmulla Campus, CUK.
Vice- Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Shyambir, Dean Academics Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, I/c Controller of Examinations, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Dean School of Education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, DSW and Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, Heads and Coordinators of departments, Dy Directors DSW, faculty members, administrative staff, scholars and students were present on the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, the Vice Chancellor said the objective of organising the event is to promote multicultural festivities and belief in unity in diversity. He said that cultural extravaganzas like this creates vibrancy in the institution and also provides a platform to the students to showcase their hidden talent. CUK Vice Chancellor, said that such events also enable integration of various cultures and traditions. “Events like these teach the participants to respect and honour the culture and tradition of other communities,” he said, and asked the faculty members to organise techno-cultural fests every year and invite the students and other stakeholders for participating in the same.