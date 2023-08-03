Onam celebrated at CUK, various cultural activities organised

Addressing the gathering, the Vice Chancellor said the objective of organising the event is to promote multicultural festivities and belief in unity in diversity. He said that cultural extravaganzas like this creates vibrancy in the institution and also provides a platform to the students to showcase their hidden talent. CUK Vice Chancellor, said that such events also enable integration of various cultures and traditions. “Events like these teach the participants to respect and honour the culture and tradition of other communities,” he said, and asked the faculty members to organise techno-cultural fests every year and invite the students and other stakeholders for participating in the same.