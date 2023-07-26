Once absorbed in borrowing deptt, an employee cannot be repatriated: HC

“Since the consent was given by the State Forest Corporation of the permanent absorption of the petitioner and once the lien of a employee on a particular post comes to an end, it cannot be revived,” the court said, adding, “Thus, the legal position which emerges in the present case that once an employee on deputation is absorbed in the borrowing department/organization and his lien in the parent department/organization stood terminated, his subsequent repatriation will be dehors the service rules and Civil Services Regulations and is not sustainable in the eyes of law being illegal.”

Subsequently, the court held an order, whereby the petitioner has been ordered to be sent back to the State Forest Corporation, as “dehors the rules and the illegal”.

The court also directed authorities to release the wages of the petitioner from November, 2018 to November, 2022 and also treat him as permanent employee of J&K SRTC.