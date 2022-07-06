One brother's ‘keyboard notoriety’, another's drug dealing puts both in dock

Srinagar, July 6: Months after his brother Fahad Shah was arrested for spreading fake news and fuelling anti-India sentiment, Aqib Ahmad Shah has been arrested along with other 3 accused, after psychotropic substance, “Tremadol” was recovered from his possession.
As per police, though only 5 strips out of total 17, were recovered from his possession, preliminary investigation suggests that all the drug had been transported by Aqib from Jammu and distributed among other touts for sale.
This small recovery could be a part of large consignment, which is being investigated upon, police said. Moreover, the seized vehicle (XUV-300) of Aqib has a “PRESS” written on it and it seems that in the garb of media, he is into business of selling prohibited drugs among general public, police said.
Relevantly, Aqib is younger brother of Fahad Shah, owner/editor of “Kashmir Wala” online news portal, who is presently detained under PSA. Aqib has been booked under the NDPS act.
Police station Nowhatta apprehended four drug peddlers and recovered psychotropic substance tremadol from their possession, police said in a statement. The identity of these persons was later revealed as Nasser Maqbool S/o Maqbool Ahmad R/o Said Kadal Rainawari; Mudasir Ahmed Najar S/o Mohd Sadiq Najar R/o Naid kadal khanyar; Aqib Ahmed Shah S/o Nisar Ahmed Shah R/o Dar Mohallah Soura ; Jaseem Mushtaq S/o Mushtaq Ahmed R/o Ranghama Nowhatta.
Three vehicles including XUV 300 Mahindra car JK01AK- 9413 , EcoSport No DL12CB- 2455, Swift Car JK01k-1802 belonging to the accused were also seized on the spot. In this regard FIR NO.34/22 stands registered in Police Station Nowhatta and investigation initiated under relevant provisions of law.
Srinagar police reiterates its resolve against drugs and urges citizens to come forward with any information regarding the same. The identity of the citizens sharing the information will be kept secret, the police said.