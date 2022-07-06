One brother's ‘keyboard notoriety’, another's drug dealing puts both in dock

As per police, though only 5 strips out of total 17, were recovered from his possession, preliminary investigation suggests that all the drug had been transported by Aqib from Jammu and distributed among other touts for sale.

This small recovery could be a part of large consignment, which is being investigated upon, police said. Moreover, the seized vehicle (XUV-300) of Aqib has a “PRESS” written on it and it seems that in the garb of media, he is into business of selling prohibited drugs among general public, police said.