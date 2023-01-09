One dead, seven injured in two road mishaps in Budgam

Budgam, Jan 09: A man died and seven others were injured in two separate road accidents in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday.
News agency Kashmir Dot Com (KDC) reported that a vehicle (Tata mobile) carrying dry grass towards Banjer Charari Sharief, skidded down at Baji Pathri Charari Sharief due to slippery road, resulting death of driver Kursheed Ahmad,a resident of Ganderbal, while his father Abdul Hamid was injured in this mishap.
In another accident, a vehicle (Tata mobile) driven by Bilal Ahmad Dar skidded at Khree Gund Chadoora in which six persons got injured.
They were identified as Shakeel Ahmad Dar son Mohd Qasim, Haroon son of Shakeel Ahmad Dar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Ahmad, Ishfaq Ahmad son of Bashir Ahmad Dar, Farooq Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Ahmad and Ghulam Mohiuddin son of Noor Mohd Dar all resident of Brinjan Chadoora.
All the six injured persons were immediately taken to CHC Nagam where doctors referred them to SMHS for further treatment.
A police officer confirmed the two road accidents in Budgam and said cases have been registered in this regard.