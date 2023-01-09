One dead, seven injured in two road mishaps in Budgam

In another accident, a vehicle (Tata mobile) driven by Bilal Ahmad Dar skidded at Khree Gund Chadoora in which six persons got injured.

They were identified as Shakeel Ahmad Dar son Mohd Qasim, Haroon son of Shakeel Ahmad Dar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Ahmad, Ishfaq Ahmad son of Bashir Ahmad Dar, Farooq Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Ahmad and Ghulam Mohiuddin son of Noor Mohd Dar all resident of Brinjan Chadoora.

All the six injured persons were immediately taken to CHC Nagam where doctors referred them to SMHS for further treatment.

A police officer confirmed the two road accidents in Budgam and said cases have been registered in this regard.