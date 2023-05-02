One dead, several injured in Baramulla road accident

Reports said that an SUV skidded off the road and rolled down at Chakk Sithloo, leaving one person dead and injuring several others.

The occupants of the SUV were on their way to participate in a cricket match, reported news agency GNS.

The deceased was identified as Kaiser Ahmed Dar son of Gulzar Ahmed Dar of Jalsheeri Baramulla.

The injured were taken to a nearby health facility for immediate treatment.