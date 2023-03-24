One dead, three injured after two cars collide in J&K's Ganderbal

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that a car bearing registration number JK16-6685 collided with another car bearing registration number JK16A-5488, resulting in injuries to four persons.

The injured identified as Molvi Qaiser Ah Wani, S/O Ab Hameed, Siraj ud din Mir S/0 Gh Hassan—both residents of Fraw Gund, Tariq Ah Rather S/O Ab Samad of Tulmulla Ganderbal and Mohd Shafi Sheikh S/O Ab Ahad of Saloora Ganderbal were rushed to the SDH Kangan for treatment.