One dead, three injured after two cars collide in J&K's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Mar 24: One person died and three others were injured in an accident in the Banibagh area of Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Friday, officials said.
Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that a car bearing registration number JK16-6685 collided with another car bearing registration number JK16A-5488, resulting in injuries to four persons.
The injured identified as Molvi Qaiser Ah Wani, S/O Ab Hameed, Siraj ud din Mir S/0 Gh Hassan—both residents of Fraw Gund, Tariq Ah Rather S/O Ab Samad of Tulmulla Ganderbal and Mohd Shafi Sheikh S/O Ab Ahad of Saloora Ganderbal were rushed to the SDH Kangan for treatment.
However, one of the injured identified as Molvi Qaiser Ah Wani was shifted to SKIMS Soura where he succumbed to his injuries.
Meanwhile, the official said that police have taken cognisance of this incident.