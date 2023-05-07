One dead, three injured in Pahalgam electrocution incident

Pahalgam, May 07: One person died and three others were injured due to electrocution at Lidroo area of Pahalgam in South Kashmir's Anantnag on Sunday.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO)reported that four people were injured due to electrocution after they came in contact with transmission line at Lidroo this afternoon.
He said one among them succumbed to his injuries at GMC Anantnag while three others are undergoing treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Mehraj-Ud-Din Reshi, son of Gull Mohammad Reshi of Veer Siran.