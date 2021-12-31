One held for radicalising youngsters to join militant ranks in J&K: NIA

A spokesperson of the agency said searches were conducted in Kashmir on Thursday during which Feroz, a resident of downtown Srinagar, was arrested.

The case relates to a conspiracy hatched for radicalising, motivating and recruiting youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir to effect violent activities in the Union Territory and in other parts of the country by Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani alias Abu Saad and Saifullah Sajid Jutt, who are commanders of the TRF, a shadow organisation of the banned Lashker-e-Toiba outfit.