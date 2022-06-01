One killed, three injured in Baramulla car accident

Srinagar, June 1: A man was killed and three others were injured after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a roadside gorge in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the car bearing registration number DL3CBV-1131 met with the accident at Zig mode area of Tangmarg resulting in injuries to four fours on board. Later a police team reached the spot to shift the injured persons to the hospital and one among them was shifted to Srinagar hospital.
Doctors declared him brought dead on arrival, an official said. He has been identified as Mohammad Akbar Rather, 48, a resident of Pattan.
The injured were identified as Ali Mohammad Najar and Parvaiz Ahmad who are under treatment at the hospital, he said. A police official said that a case has been registered in this regard.