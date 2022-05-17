One killed, three injured in grenade blast at Baramulla liquor shop

He identified the other injured employees as Govardhan Singh son of Bijendra Singh, Ravi Kumar son of Sh Kartar Singh, both residents of Billawar Kathua and Govind Singh son of Gurdev Singh resident of Kangra Rajouri. Among the injured, Govind Singh has been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.

“Senior Police officers immediately reached at the terror crime spot. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on,” he added.