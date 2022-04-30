One killed, two injured in Kupwara car accident

Srinagar Apr 30: A 55-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after the car they were traveling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.
Quoting an official news agency KDC reported that the accident took place in Dardpora area of Kupwara when the car bearing registration number JK01M 0925 rolled down, resulting in injuries to three people.
Among the three injured, one identified as Gayzdin Khoja, succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital. The injured have been identified as Muzzafar Ahmad and Sajad Ahmad Khoja, the official said.
Police have registered a case in this regard.