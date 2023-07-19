One of two forest dept employees injured in Pulwama succumbs: Police

According to the police spokesman, police Station Rajpora received an information through reliable source that militants had fired upon a team of forest department of district Budgam causing injuries to 02 employees, who had laid a checkpoint to apprehend the timber smugglers near Bangender Bridge falling under the jurisdiction of PS Rajpora in district Pulwama. However, the injured were immediately evacuated to hospital for the treatment. Both the injured have been identified as:Imran Yousaf Wani son of Mohd Yousaf Wani resident of Mohnu, Chararisherif (bullet injury in thigh)and shifted to SHMS Hospital for specialised treatment and Jahangir Ahmed Chechi (Forester) son of Gh Mohiudin Chechi resident of Gogjipather, Chadoora.(minor superficial injuries and discharged after first aid, he said.

Regarding the incident, a case vide FIR No. 79/2023 under sections 16,20 UAP ( Act) , 307 IPC and 7/ 27 IA Act got registered in PS Rajpora and investigation has been initiated, he said.

Soon after the incident whole area was cordoned off by Police, Army and CAPFs and intensive search operation was launched, he said.

During the search of the of the scene of crime, two empty fired cartridges of Ak-47 ammunition and one bullet head was recovered from the spot. However, the search operation is going on, reads the statement.