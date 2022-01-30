One-way traffic on Gulmarg-Tangmarg road from today

Baramulla, Jan 30: To avoid inconvenience faced by the commuters and tourists due to frequent traffic jam on Gulmarg-Tangmarg road, the Sub Divisional Magistrate Gulmarg, has ordered one-way traffic on the Gulmarg-Tangmarg road from Monday.
The decision has been taken after it was observed that ice ridges formed on the road due to recent snowfall had become a major obstacle in the smooth functioning of the traffic movement.
“During one-way traffic, the road clearance machines will be utilised to remove the ice ridges. The one-way traffic will remain in effect till the road is cleared of the ice ridges,” reads the order issued by the Sub Divisional Magistrate Gulmarg.
As per the order, the public and private transport carrying passengers and tourists would be allowed to operate from 8 am to 9 am from Gulmarg to Tangmarg while from Tangmarg to Gulmarg, the service would be operational from 9:30 am to 11 am.
Similarly, the services would be allowed from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm from Gulmarg to Tangmarg while from 1 pm to 2:30 pm it would be operational from Tangmarg to Gulmarg.
From 3 pm to 4:30 pm, the service would be operational from Gulmarg to Tangmarg while from 4:45 pm to 5:45 pm, it would be operational from Tangmarg to Gulmarg.
Similarly, private tankers, trucks vans, and load carriers carrying essentials for Gulmarg would be allowed only from 4:45 pm to 5:45 pm on the Tangmarg-Gulmarg road.
The commuters including tourists, transporters, hotel operators, and all other stake holders have been asked to plan their journey as per the prescribed schedule.
“Those found violating the order will be dealt as per the law. Besides, the cases will be forwarded to the competent authority for cancellation of their registration,” reads the order.