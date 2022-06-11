Ongoing construction works of Handwara, Kupwara court complexes reviewed

Kupwara, June 11: Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Judge High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, who is also Administrative Judge for District Kupwara today had an extensive tour of Kupwara district during which he took stock of Judiciary profile of Kupwara district.
During the visit, Justice Wani visited Additional Sessions Court Handwara, where he was given guard of honour.
He was accompanied by Principal District & Session Judge Kupwara, Tasleem Arief; Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir; SP Handwara, Sheema Nabi; ADC Handwara, Nazir Ahmad Mir; CJM Handwara, Khurshid-ul-Islam; Munsif Handwara, Adnan Manzoor and President Bar Association, Abdul Rasheed Lone.
Justice Wani inspected Court Complex Handwara and reviewed the functioning of the Court. He inspected construction work of Additional District & Sessions Judge Court Complex at Handwara which is coming up at a cost of Rs.1373.81 lakh. He also inspected the architect design of the building and was briefed about layout and upcoming facilities of the Court complex.
He was informed that Rs.599 lakh have been expended on the execution of the complex so far. He was also informed that the Court Complex has a capacity of 4 court rooms, Rest rooms for Judges, 24 Lawyers chamber and a meeting hall.