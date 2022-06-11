Ongoing construction works of Handwara, Kupwara court complexes reviewed

Justice Wani inspected Court Complex Handwara and reviewed the functioning of the Court. He inspected construction work of Additional District & Sessions Judge Court Complex at Handwara which is coming up at a cost of Rs.1373.81 lakh. He also inspected the architect design of the building and was briefed about layout and upcoming facilities of the Court complex.

He was informed that Rs.599 lakh have been expended on the execution of the complex so far. He was also informed that the Court Complex has a capacity of 4 court rooms, Rest rooms for Judges, 24 Lawyers chamber and a meeting hall.