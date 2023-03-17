Online applications invited in J&K for trainers for Hajj-2023

Srinagar, March 17: The authorities on Friday invited online applications from the desiring Muslim government employees (Permanent) of the UT for imparting orientation and training to the pilgrims of Hajj-2023.

The officials, in a statement, said that the applicants (Male/Female) must be between the age-group of 25-60 years as on 27-03-2023. (i.e. those who will complete 25 years of age on 27-03-2023 and would complete 60 years of age on 27-03-2023).

They must have performed one Haj preferably during the years 2018 or 2019 or 2022. And have gotten vaccination of two (2) doses of approved vaccine for Covid-19.

Apart from this, the applicants must be fully conversant and fluent in English/ Urdu/ Hindi/ local language/dialects and computer literate besides being efficient enough to receive/transmit latest information/ messages through email/WhatsApp and other available sources of e-Media.