Online facility to register, download 'Golden Cards' in J&K

Under the initiative of Gaon Gaon Ayushman, SHA has also started ' to reach out to even last mile villages which remain cut off from the rest of the world due to adverse weather conditions so as to percolate the benefits of the scheme down to every beneficiary.



Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY)-SEHAT scheme has crossed a major milestone of providing 5 lakh free treatments to the citizens of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir recently.