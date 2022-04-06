Online fraud of issuing helicopter tickets | Reasi Police arrest 3 from Bihar

Jammu, Apr 6: Reasi Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) today claimed to have arrested three alleged cheaters from Bihar who were involved in online fraud of booking helicopter's tickets for Katra shrine.
“We had received several complaints regarding fraud in the booking of online helicopters at Katra from the last two to three months. Accordingly, the police started its investigation, we approached the complainants and filed three FIRs at the concerned police station,'' SSP Reasi Amit Gupta told reporters.
He said that following the registration of FIRs, a special investigation team was constituted headed by SDPO Katra under the supervision of SP Katra and some sub-teams were also constituted.
“These teams went to Haryana, Bihar and other states and from Haryana we got evidence and another team went to Bihar. In Bihar, the police team got major success in the case with the arrest of three accused persons from Khagaria district in Bihar,” he added.
He further said that “Ashok Mistry, Lakpati Paswan and Santosh Kumar, all these people were running the nexus and they were utilising the money from the ticket buyers in an organised manner. Further investigation is in progress and more persons are likely to be involved in the case.”
He said that the pilgrims who want to book online tickets for helicopters should visit the official website for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.
“We are blocking such dubious websites for the help of the pilgrims to put an end to such fraud cases in future,” he added while explaining that they were working with the Shrine Board to root out such things.