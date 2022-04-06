Online fraud of issuing helicopter tickets | Reasi Police arrest 3 from Bihar

“We had received several complaints regarding fraud in the booking of online helicopters at Katra from the last two to three months. Accordingly, the police started its investigation, we approached the complainants and filed three FIRs at the concerned police station,'' SSP Reasi Amit Gupta told reporters.

He said that following the registration of FIRs, a special investigation team was constituted headed by SDPO Katra under the supervision of SP Katra and some sub-teams were also constituted.