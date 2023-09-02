Online petition by hygiene campaigner brings change in Baramulla schools

Zahida started the online campaign appealing to the Baramulla district administration to "Celebrate World Menstrual Hygiene Day” in all higher secondary schools and she did not expect a positive response, that too within a month.

The District Development Commissioner’s office in Baramulla took cognisance of her petition, sent out circulars directing the schools to organise World Menstrual Hygiene Day celebrations and organised awareness campaigns. Additionally, she met the Chief Education Officer who emphasised that the administration is working with 50 schools to install pad vending machines while more are on the way.